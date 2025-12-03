Vietnam vet’s accused killers accused of stealing his gold

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A couple charged with killing a Vietnam veteran is accused of stealing $40,000 worth of gold from his Catawba County home.

Cecil Traylor Jr. and Tara Kackson are accused of killing 75-year-old David Mize before leading deputies on a multi-county chase in October.

Our partners at the Hickory Daily Record got their hands on the search warrant, which says Traylor was seen on surveillance video pawning gold items from the vet’s home after the homicide.

