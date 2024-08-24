Vigil to be held for woman killed in north Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE — A candlelight vigil is being held Saturday night for a woman who was killed at a north Charlotte gas station.

Glandian Dixon died last Saturday at the QuikTrip on Trailer Drive.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they believe Sam Roary Jr. killed Dixon with a hammer.

Roary has been arrested and charged with murder.

Police told Channel 9 that the two were in a relationship.

The vigil for Dixon will be held at Camp Greene Park on Alblegphay Street.

It is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.

