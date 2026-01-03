Vigil held, medal presented in commemoration of high schooler killed in 2022

CHARLOTTE — Loved ones gathered for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday to celebrate what would be the 21st birthday of Nahzir Taylor.

Taylor was shot and killed at the age of 17 after getting off a school bus on Nov. 30, 2022.

A doorbell camera captured the moment the suspects exited their car at the 200 block of Lanza Drive and chased Taylor before striking him with gunfire. Prosecutors said the shooting stemmed from a dispute at school earlier that day.

His loved ones gathered for a candlelight vigil and balloon release on the day he would’ve turned 21, organizers said.

Annette Albright, a National School Safety Advocate, presented a Challenge Medal to Taylor’s family at the request of President Donald Trump.

The vigil was held at a bus parking lot on Harrisburg Road.

