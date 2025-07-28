Violent home invasion in Gastonia: Police release video

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two men involved in a violent home invasion on Little Avenue last Thursday night.

During the incident, the victims were held at gunpoint, forced from their bedrooms into a bathroom, and assaulted. The suspects stole personal items, including jewelry, cell phones, and wallets.

Gastonia home invasion Gastonia Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two men involved in a violent home invasion on Little Avenue last Thursday night.

One of the suspects is noted to have tattoos down both arms, which may aid in their identification.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to contact Gastonia Police at 704-866-6702 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000. Callers can remain anonymous.

The police hope that public assistance will lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspects involved in this violent crime.

VIDEO: 1 killed in Gastonia officer-involved shooting