Volcanic eruption could have impact far beyond Iceland

CHARLOTTE — A volcano that could possibly erupt in southwestern Iceland has forced residents in the fishing town of Grindavik to evacuate.

Hundreds of earthquakes continue to shake the region and the country’s meteorological office said there is “significant likelihood” that there will be a volcanic eruption.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9 meteorologist John Ahrens explains how an eruption could have implications far beyond Iceland.

VIDEO: Volcanoes: What you need to know

Volcanoes: What you need to know (NCD)

©2023 Cox Media Group