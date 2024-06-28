Volunteers are fighting food insecurity among Union County seniors

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Every week, Amy Johnson delivers meals to Wingate resident Mary Baucom.

“Hey Miss Mary, how are you?” she asks.

It’s clear what a difference these deliveries make for both Baucum and Johnson, who has been doing this as a volunteer for three years now.

“I wake up every morning and say, ‘Thank you, Lord,’ and you got to look at the positive side ... so I look forward to every day,” Baucom told Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis. “I look forward to a good meal and a sweet person to come and bring it.

Johnson says what keeps her coming back is the people she helps.

“The nicest people I’ve ever met. It’s my passion, it’s what fills me, and it’s just such a blessing to be able to be a part of something that can make a difference in someone else’s life,” Johnson told Gillis.

She’s part of Union County’s Senior Nutrition Program. Volunteers deliver meals to homebound residents over the age of 60. About 100 people get home deliveries each day, while 200 or so more gather for hot meals at group dining sites.

The Union County Senior Nutrition Program benefits from donations to Second Harvest Food Bank, our partner for our 9 Food Drive.

Through the rest of June, we’re collecting non-perishable food at select Arby’s and Ashley locations. Click this link for information on how to help.

(WATCH: Grocery store to built in north Charlotte to combat food desert)

Grocery store to built in north Charlotte to combat food desert

©2024 Cox Media Group