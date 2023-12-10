Volunteers gather for annual ‘Cookies for Kids Cancer’ bakesale

CHARLOTTE — Great cookies, for an even greater cause.

On Saturday the nonprofit ‘Cookies for Kids Cancer’ held its 16th annual bakesale to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

Volunteers told Channel 9 that the Grassroots effort has helped fund clinical trials for more than 25 new treatments for kids living with cancer.

“We’re looking for more effective, less toxic treatments, so that children, when they are diagnosed and their parents hear this diagnoses, that hope also comes with it that there is a treatment that is appropriate and available for them,” Emily Richardson, a volunteer, said.

Saturday’s event was just one part of an area-wide effort selling cookies all across the Queen City.

