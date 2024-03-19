Wadesboro coach charged for human trafficking, indecent liberties with children

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office says a man from Wadesboro is facing criminal charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday, 30-year-old Jamoszio Burch was arrested last Thursday. He’s facing one count of human trafficking of a child and two counts of indecent liberties with children.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release details about what led to Burch’s arrest, but investigators said more charges are anticipated.

Jamoszio Burch

Burch was booked into the Anson County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He was still in custody as of Tuesday morning.

Channel 9 learned that Burch is the coach of several local basketball teams, including the NC Jayhawks and at Union Academy in Monroe. He spoke with Channel 9 back in 2021 when he was working with the Jayhawks, and photos shared on social media show him coaching with Union Academy. A cached display of a MaxPreps page shows Burch as a coach with Union Academy. Channel 9 reached out to Union Academy for a statement but we haven’t received a response yet.

