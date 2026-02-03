Wadesboro police chief arrests bank robbery suspect

WADESBORO, N.C. — The Wadesboro police chief arrested a suspect accused of robbing the State Employees Credit Union Tuesday afternoon.

A male suspect went into the credit union on North Park Road, passed a note demanding money, and left with about $5,500, police said.

Employees activated the panic alarm, and officers responded.

They learned what the suspect looked like and that he ran off.

Chief Michael Childers soon found the suspect behind the bank and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect was unarmed, and no weapons were involved, police said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were also called to the scene and the FBI was notified.

This was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

VIDEO: Wadesboro man killed on Christmas Day

Wadesboro man killed on Christmas Day

©2026 Cox Media Group