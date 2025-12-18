Wadesboro Police Department’s Christmas Toy Parade to bring smiles to children

WADESBORO, N.C. — The Wadesboro Police Department is planning a special Christmas Toy Parade Monday. Police officers plan to hand-deliver gifts to children in several Wadesboro neighborhoods.

Chief Michael Childers created initiative to connect with community. Police said the event is funded through its Shop with a Cop budget, which couldn’t happen this year.

In an email, Det. Tamika Nolen said this about the Christmas Toy Parade, “By bringing officers directly into neighborhoods, the department hopes to put smiles on children’s faces, offer support to families, and reinforce its commitment to serving the community beyond enforcement; especially during a season that should be filled with joy and togetherness.”

Wadesboro Police Department’s Christmas Toy Parade

Nolen said Santa will join the parade alongside police patrol cars. She said officers will exit their vehicles in each neighborhood to personally hand deliver toys to children. The Wadesboro Fire Department is also joining the parade with a fire truck. The toy parade starts at 1 p.m.. Police say families should come outside once they hear sirens.

Parade will visit these neighborhoods and streets:

Sikes Avenue

Upper Housing

Oak Hill Apartments

Lower Housing

Wade Mill Hill neighborhood

Myrtlewood

Old Lilesville Road

Morven Road

