Wadesboro Police introduces new online reporting system

WADESBORO, N.C. — There’s a new way to report tips and receive alerts in Wadesboro. Wadesboro Police launched a new online reporting system called Wadesboro NC Community Watch.

Through the application, residents can submit a tip to police, request a house check and make a request for increased patrols. You can also view current scams, fraud warnings and safety advisories.

Chief Michael Childers said, “The goal of implementing this app is to increase community involvement, with the hope of receiving more tips to assist our investigators with active cases.”

Childers said the app is very user-friendly.

