Wadesboro police search for murder suspect considered armed and dangerous

Police in Wadesboro issued an arrest warrant for a first-degree murder suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

The Wadesboro Police Department is urging citizens to call 911 if they see 20-year-old Kea’yon Dorrell Richardson.

Officers were called to the Oak Hill Apartments on North Greene Street at about 8:35 p.m. Wednesday where a female victim was found shot. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the homicide investigation.

If anyone has any information about this case, contact the Wadesboro Police Department at 704-694-2167.

