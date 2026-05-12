Wake Forest University opens campus at innovation district in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Wake Forest University‘s new campus at The Pearl in Charlotte is now open.

The Winston-Salem-based university cut the ribbon Monday morning on a 6,500-square-foot space on the 10th floor of the Howard R. Levine Center for Education, located within the Midtown innovation district. The floor will house 20 to 30 staff and faculty members in the School of Business and School of Professional Studies to support students enrolled in those programs in Charlotte.

In 2027, the university will add a law program at the campus and launch a study-away program for Charlotte-based undergraduates.

Susan Wente, Wake Forest president, said having a proper space on the same campus as the medical school will give students in every Charlotte-based program the opportunity for closer collaboration and experiential learning.

“This space represents growth, and it represents possibility,” she said. “It represents how we’re reimagining education so our students are connecting to the world, both while they’re studying here with us and when they take those next steps forward in their life’s journey.”

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