Warrant: Detectives use baseball cap to help tie murder suspect to crime scene

CHARLOTTE — A warrant shows police used a baseball cap and surveillance video to help connect a man to a crime scene and charge him with murder.

On June 2, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer found 39-year-old Pierre McClain dead after he was shot multiple times.

McClain’s body was on the right side of a convenience store at the intersection of Tom Hunter Road and North Tryon Street. The intersection is near the Tom Hunter Station for the LYNX Blue Line.

According to a warrant, officers found a red fitted baseball cap on the side of the building near McClain’s body.

Someone at the scene told officers the name of the gunman was Durell Sheridan and he was driving a red Cadillac. CMPD looked at surveillance video which showed Sheridan pulling up in a red Cadillac and wearing the same hat officers found at the scene. He was also wearing the hat when he got out of the car.

After the shooting, the video showed Sheridan running to his car while holding a gun in his right hand.

Police said two more witnesses confirmed Sheridan was the gunman.

Detectives arrested Sheridan on July 23 for unrelated charges, but also charged him with murder based on the information they gathered about the shooting.

No further information was released.

