Warrants show Raleigh mass shooting suspect’s search history

RALEIGH, N.C. — Newly released warrants are shedding light on a mass shooting in Raleigh back in October 2022.

According to WTVD in Raleigh, the warrants show what has been searched on the suspect’s phone.

While police were searching for him, police said Austin Thompson, who was 15 at the time, allegedly searched “active shooter NC.” He was apparently trying to look up previous active shooters and mass killing incidents.

The probable cause affidavit also says a signed note was found at Thompson’s home apparently confessing to killing his 16-year-old brother.

Investigators said in addition to his brother, he’s accused of killing four other people in the Hedingham community of Raleigh. Two more people were also hurt in the shooting spree.

The warrants also detail a massive arsenal of weapons and boxes of ammo at Thompson’s home.

Thompson’s trial isn’t expected to start until 2025.

