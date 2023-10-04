Raleigh mass shooting suspect to be tried as an adult

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh mass shooting suspect will be tried as an adult, WTVD in Raleigh reports.

Austin Thompson was 15 on Oct. 13, 2022 when investigators said he killed his brother and four other people. Two more people were also hurt in the shooting, which was in the Hedingham community of Raleigh.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Thompson was previously indicted by a grand jury on five counts of murder, two attempted murder charges, and assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer.

He could face life in prison if convicted.

Thompson’s father, Alan, was also cited Wednesday on a charge of storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor.

The case will be taken up again on Nov. 6.

Thompson is still being held in jail without bond.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: What we know about the Raleigh shooting victims)

What we know about the Raleigh shooting victims









©2023 Cox Media Group