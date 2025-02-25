Local

Watauga County police ask for help locating missing person

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WATAUGA, N.C. — Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who has been missing for ten days.

James Lynn Keller disappeared on Feb. 14, 2025. The 35-year-old was last seen near Tom Jackson Road in Vilas, according to a press release.

Police said Keller is known to travel on foot and does not own a vehicle.

Anyone with information on Keller’s location has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or Sergeant Lucas Smith at 828-265-5720.

