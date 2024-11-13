Watauga County residents unable to get heating oil due to storm damage

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Watauga County Emergency Services is asking residents to reach out if they are unable to get heating oil because of storm damage.

Officials say some private roads are still washed out, and this is preventing tanker trucks from reaching homes ahead of the cold weather.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with homeowners in the mountains about how they will stay warm this winter.

Along Howard’s Creek, a bridge that leads to dozens of homes is gone due to Tropical Storm Helene, leaving no way for an oil truck to get across. The county said it knows of at least 30 homes that have been cut off.

Resident Dan Harmon said his rental home in the area relies on heating oil during the winter months. Another neighbor was captured by Channel 9 crews walking five-gallon containers to his home to heat it for now until the bridge can be replaced over the next couple of months.

“Getting supplies in without a bridge and heating oil is impossible right now. Since a truck would have to bring it in. For the other supplies, we’ve had to use a wagon or cart it out,” said Harmon.

Harmon said despite the challenges here, folks are more concerned about neighbors who may have had flood damage inside their homes, and his prayers are with them.

“Everybody needs help, and in this community, everybody kind of rolls up their sleeves and helps one another,” Harmon continued.

The county said it hopes residents reaching out will help them better direct some of their resources to areas where folks can’t get heating oil right now.

