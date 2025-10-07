Watauga County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in solving crime

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — An assault occurred on Sept. 26 near the intersection of Crystal Mountain Road and Shulls Mill Road in Boone, following a motor vehicle accident.

The crash involved a gold Ford Explorer and a goose neck trailer.

The incident, which took place at 7:49 pm, resulted in traffic congestion on Shulls Mill Road. Two Hispanic men, a Hispanic woman, and two white men confronted the individuals involved in the accident and began assaulting them.

During the altercation, a rock was thrown through the windshield of the Ford Explorer, striking a victim’s head. A woman was shoved to the ground, and another man was also assaulted by the group.

After the assaults, the suspects fled the scene in vehicles. The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and High Country Crime Stoppers are seeking any descriptions of the suspects, their identities, or the vehicles observed leaving the area.

