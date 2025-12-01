Water Activity Advisory issued in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Health Director issued a Water Activity Advisory Friday after approximately 1,700 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked into an unnamed cove on Lake Norman.

The advisory was issued due to a spill caused by a utility crew boring into a marked low-pressure line in the 4000 block of Channel Point Lane in Denver. The flow of sewage has been stopped, and testing of the discharge site has begun to assess contamination levels.

Residents and boaters are advised to avoid bodily contact in the affected area due to potential contamination with fecal coliform. The Killian Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant is conducting water sampling and has put up warning signs around the site.

