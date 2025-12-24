Water crews respond to wastewater overflow in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Water responded to a wastewater overflow in south Charlotte Tuesday.

It happened on Wakefield Drive, according to a release from Charlotte Water. Officials say an estimated 1,230 gallons of wastewater overflowed, reaching Little Sugar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed.

Officials say grease in the line was the cause.

Charlotte Water says many wastewater overflows can be avoided with proper disposal practices, as improper items can clog plumbing and lead to significant environmental impacts.

To assist in preventing future overflows, Charlotte Water encourages the public to dispose of certain items properly. Residents are advised to toss items such as paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds and excess food in the trash. Toilet paper is the only acceptable item to flush down the toilet.

For kitchen sinks, individuals should only allow soap suds, small amounts of food from plates and liquids that do not contain fats, oils, or grease down the drain. Used and expired oils and grease should be taken to full-service recycling centers.

VIDEO: Water main break forces closure of businesses and schools in Dallas

Water main break forces closure of businesses and schools in Dallas

©2025 Cox Media Group