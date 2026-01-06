‘Water just coming out’: Two homebuyers say flooding damped their dreams

CHARLOTTE — They bought two homes -- connected -- on Rush Avenue in west Charlotte.

A woman who didn’t want to share her identity says her son bought one of the units. “We noticed that [there] was some noise in the downstairs bathroom and we went and looked, and it was just water just coming out,” she told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke.

They hired lawyer Charlie Hands III. “Flooding happened through a bathtub, through a toilet,” he said. “My clients were planning to move into the unit to live in and now they can’t because the first floor is wrecked.”

Gibran Meza bought the unit next door and says the water spread to his place. “I noticed that there was moisture damage on my hardwood floors,” he said. “It would be an entire gut job.”

The builder says none of this is their fault, that two plumbers -- and Charlotte Water -- confirmed the problem is the City’s.

The utility emailed Stoogenke they found a “crack in a wastewater sewer connection,” that they’ve started marking other utility lines and fixing it, and expect it to take “a few weeks.”

>>CLICK HERE for more Action 9 reports

The homeowners aren’t sure who is paying for the damage inside their homes.

“The owners of the duplexes simply want a solution,” Hands said.

“You know that there’s this inevitable amount of work that needs to be done and you just don’t know when it’s going to get done,” Meza said.

If your utility’s problem is impacting you:

Document damage.

Keep receipts.

Contact your homeowners insurance.

Make sure you do your homework if you hire a restoration company.

File a claim with the utility. If they deny it and they’re run by a municipality -- like in this case -- you’d complain to the city manager or your council members next. If the utility is private, you’d turn to the state agency over utilities.

NC: https://www.ncuc.gov/Consumer/complaint.html.

SC: https://scutilityconsumer.sc.gov/resolve-issues.

You could always talk to a lawyer.

BUILDER’S FULL STATEMENT:

NORTHWAY HOMES

Thank you for reaching out and allowing us the opportunity to provide a complete and accurate account of the situation at [addressed omitted] Rush Avenue. We take homeowner concerns seriously and responded immediately when this issue was first reported. We have remained actively involved throughout the process to advocate for the homeowners and work toward resolution. Below is a clear, factual summary of the events and findings.

________________________________________

1. Immediate Response by the Builder

On October 22, Northway Homes was notified by the buyer’s agent of water intrusion affecting the first level of [address omitted] Rush Avenue.

• We responded the same day.

• We contacted the homeowner directly.

• Our contractor went to the property immediately for an urgent inspection.

• We met with the homeowner in person to assess the damage.

Shortly thereafter, we learned that water had also migrated into the adjoining home at [address omitted] Rush Avenue, and that unit was reviewed as well.

________________________________________

2. Independent and Builder Plumbers Found No Defects Inside the Homes

To ensure transparency and accuracy, two licensed plumbers evaluated the plumbing systems:

1. An independent plumber hired by the homeowner

2. The licensed plumber who installed the plumbing systems during construction

Both plumbers independently confirmed the same findings:

• There were no leaks, failures, or defects inside either home

• All interior plumbing systems were functioning properly

• The water intrusion did not originate from the homes or from construction

________________________________________

3. Source of the Issue Identified: City-Maintained Sewer Line

Both plumbers performed camera inspections and identified the same cause:

A cracked sewer pipe located between the cleanout and the street, which is part of the city-maintained sewer infrastructure under the jurisdiction of Charlotte Water.

Charlotte Water was notified immediately. Their crews came to the site, inspected the line, confirmed debris and failure in the municipal portion of the sewer system, and attempted to flush the line. The work order remained open because additional repair work was required.

This failure occurred outside the homes, outside the builder-installed system, and was unforeseeable and beyond the builder’s control.

________________________________________

4. Ongoing Builder Advocacy With Charlotte Water

Since the issue was identified, Northway Homes has remained in continuous communication with Charlotte Water to advocate for prompt repair on behalf of the homeowners. This includes direct communication with:

[Names omitted]

Our team has followed up repeatedly regarding scheduling, coordination, and repair status.

________________________________________

5. Latest Update – December 11, 2025

On the morning of December 11, 2025, we spoke directly with [name omitted] with Charlotte Water, who advised that city crews are scheduled to be on site by next Friday to address the broken sewer line.

Later the same day, we received written confirmation from [name omitted] with Charlotte Water, stating that the city will be able to repair the pipe next week, pending clearance of a resubmitted utility locate ticket. [name omitted] further explained that the delay was due to high repair volume, weather conditions, staffing limitations, and unexpected emergencies, and not due to any issue with the homes or their construction.

This written confirmation reinforces that the damaged pipe is part of the city’s sewer system and that repairs are now actively scheduled.

________________________________________

6. Builder Responsibility vs. Municipal Infrastructure

We genuinely empathize with the homeowners — water damage is distressing and disruptive. However, after multiple evaluations by independent professionals and confirmation from Charlotte Water, the facts are clear:

The flooding was not caused by construction, workmanship, or materials.

It resulted from an unforeseeable failure in a city-maintained sewer line located in the street, which falls solely under the responsibility of Charlotte Water.

________________________________________

7. Northway Homes’ Ongoing Commitment

Although the cause was outside the builder’s scope, Northway Homes has:

• Responded immediately

• Coordinated and documented multiple inspections

• Opened and monitored the Charlotte Water work order

• Maintained direct communication with city officials

• Provided guidance and documentation to homeowners

We will continue to support the homeowners and follow up with the City until the repair is completed.

CHARLOTTE WATER’S FULL STATEMENT:

Charlotte Water was notified of a wastewater issue on Rush Avenue. A crack in a wastewater sewer connection was found, and the process for the repair began. Other utilities have marked (spray-painted) their underground fiber optics, etc. The next step is to complete the planning for the repair, minimizing disruption to other infrastructure. Crews are expected to complete the repair within a few weeks, weather permitting. Crews are monitoring the service to ensure it remains clear until the construction repair is complete.

VIDEO: ‘It’s dangerous’: Woman wants out of lease due to neighborhood crime

‘It’s dangerous’: Woman wants out of lease due to neighborhood crime

©2025 Cox Media Group