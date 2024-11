CHARLOTTE — A wet situation could impact your Monday morning commute into Uptown Charlotte.

There’s an apparent water main break along N. Tryon Street that started late Sunday. It’s in front of a car wash near 16th Street.

Charlotte Water says crews had to keep one lane of N. Tryon closed overnight while they worked on repairs.

Expect traffic impacts in the area.

