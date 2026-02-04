Water main break floods west Charlotte roadway

CHARLOTTE — Water is covering roads in west Charlotte due to a main break.

It started around 6 a.m. Wednesday on West Morehead and Calvert Streets near Interstate 77.

Charlotte Water officials are working on blocking off the area near the source. So far, there is no word on when break will be repaired.

Regardless, this is an area you will want to avoid. NCDOT expects congestion and delays to last until around 5 p.m.

VIDEO: How freezing temperatures strain Charlotte’s water system and put pipes at risk

