Water main break freezes west Charlotte roadway, truck overturns

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Travel was disrupted in west Charlotte after a truck overturned, and a water main break caused part of the road to freeze over Monday morning.

Crews treated part of Wilkinson Boulevard at Harlee Avenue after water started flooding part of the roadway.

Just before 7 a.m. a pickup truck also flipped onto its side in the area.

Crews cleared the road around 8 a.m. Monday.

This was the second overturned vehicle crash on Wilkinson Boulevard this morning. Another car flipped onto its side near Interstate 485 around 5 a.m.

