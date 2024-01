MATTHEWS, N.C. — A water main break is expected to impact traffic in downtown Matthews on Wednesday morning.

The Matthews Police Department made the announcement via social media just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The water main break will impact the intersection of East John Street and North Trade Street.

Drivers are asked to use Highway 74 or Providence Road as alternate routes.

