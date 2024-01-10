VIDEO: Driver rescued from raging floodwaters in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A daring rescue happened Tuesday afternoon after raging floodwaters carried a car down the Briar Creek at the Windsor Harbor apartments off Shamrock Drive in east Charlotte.

A major storm brought 2.5 inches of rain to Charlotte, which caused widespread flooding.

A bridge stopped the car from going down the creek any farther.

Residents quickly rushed in with a wooden beam and rammed the passenger window until it broke freeing the driver.

They then pulled him out of the submerged car to safety.

A swift water rescue team was then sent to the apartment community.

No one was injured.

VIDEO: Roads flood as storms churn across Charlotte area

Roads flood as storms churn across Charlotte area





©2024 Cox Media Group