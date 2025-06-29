Water main break shuts down Beatties Ford Road in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Officials say that Beatties Ford is currently shut down due to a water main break in west Charlotte.

Crews began blocking the road just after 2 p.m.

CMPD says that the road is currently closed between Lasalle Street and Russel Avenue.

Police say to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

We have reached out to Charlotte Water to see how long the road will be shut down and how many customers are affected.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

