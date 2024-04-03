Water main break shuts down part of Indian Trail highway

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A water main break Wednesday afternoon shut down part of an Indian Trail highway.

Around 12:45 p.m., the Union County Sheriff’s Office said the right lane of U.S. 74 East was closed at the intersection of Faith Church Road. One lane in that direction remained open.

Union County Water is working to make repairs. Crews expect to finish between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and detour around the closure.

Officials didn’t say what caused the water main break.

