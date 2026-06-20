Water restored for hundreds of homes in Burke County after month-long issue

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — More than 100 homes in a community south of Morganton in Burke County once again have water after being out for more than a month, Channel 9’s Dave Faherty has learned.

Residents told Faherty a pump on the community well failed during a lightning storm in May. Homeowners said they were forced to use a nearby creek to get water to flush their toilets.

“Water has been fully restored to all areas of the mountain. Please conserve water as we continue to work on completely replenishing the reservoirs,” the Pine Mountain Property Association said.

The property association requested $1,000 from each resident to cover repair costs.

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