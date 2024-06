UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Officials said the water at a Union County park is now safe after an algae bloom closed access for nearly two weeks.

The Parks and Recreation Department canceled all water activities at Cane Creek Park on June 10.

Officials announced on Friday that toxin levels dipped below state standards so paddling and boat rentals can resume.

However, the beaches remain closed to swimming due to a shortage of lifeguards.

