Wawa to open 80 new stores in North Carolina over the next decade

CHARLOTTE — The convenience store Wawa announced it plans to open 80 new stores in North Carolina over the next ten years.

Eight of those stores will open next year, including stores in Rocky Mount and Goldsboro.

One couple who moved to the Carolinas from New Jersey said they have a special connection to the chain.

“We were walking into Wawa one day, and that’s the first time that Donald said he loved me,” Pam Kinstler said. “And 38 years later and two kids we’re here”

The Pennsylvania-based company broke ground on its first North Carolina location in the Outer Banks in May.

