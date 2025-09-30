Waxhaw seeks public input on proposed Downtown Master Plan

WAXHAW, N.C. — The town of Waxhaw is holding two input sessions in October to get more feedback on its proposed Downtown Master Plan.

The drop-in style, in-person sessions are happening at the Duncan McDonald House on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 9 from 8 to 10 a.m.

The Town has also opened up a new online survey.

“The Downtown Master Plan is a strategic vision and guide to help shape the growth and development of downtown Waxhaw over the next five to 10 years. It outlines potential projects aimed at elevating prosperity, vitality and opportunity while honoring downtown’s history and character,” according to the event page.

Channel 9 has reported that council members wanted more residents to weigh in on the plan before they approved it. Parking in downtown Waxhaw had been a big topic of discussion. The current proposal includes building a parking deck.

