Waxhaw woman dies after getting entangled in airport conveyor belt

CHICAGO — A woman from Waxhaw died early Thursday morning after she got “pinned in machinery” at Chicago’s O’Hare airport, officials told ABC7 in Chicago.

The Chicago Fire Department said the woman got entangled in the conveyor belt system that’s used to move baggage. Chicago police told ABC7 that she was seen on video going into a restricted area around 2:30 a.m.

The victim was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday as 57-year-old Virginia Christine Vinton of Waxhaw, according to ABC7.

Police said Vinton isn’t an employee at the airport, and it’s not clear why she was in the employees-only area.

Vinton’s death is being investigated, ABC7 reported. It’s not clear what led to her being pinned in the conveyor belt system.

(VIDEO: CSX temporarily closes several railroad crossings in Waxhaw area)

CSX temporarily closes several railroad crossings in Waxhaw area

©2024 Cox Media Group