‘We do everything we can’: First responders host luncheon to talk cardiac arrest response, resources

CHARLOTTE — Some of Charlotte’s bravest came together for MEDIC’s first Cardiac Arrest Survivor Luncheon on Saturday.

First responders joined healthcare workers and cardiac arrest survivors to talk about recovery resources and efforts to improve survival rates.

“In some aspects, you do get used to a part of it,” said a first responder at the luncheon. ”But it’s still a person and you’re still in the mindset of we do everything we can.”

Survivors shared their recovery journies, garnering tears from attendees.

“Sometimes you feel very confident that there isn’t going to be a good outcome, but at the end of the day, we’re going to be able to tell family and loved ones that we did everything we could for this patient,” the first responder said.

To kick off American Heart Month, MEDIC also revealed its Heart Safe Workplace campaign, an initiative meant to teach local businesses ways to stay prepared for a cardiac arrest event.

