Weapon discovered on north Charlotte middle school campus

CHARLOTTE — Officials found a weapon in a vehicle parked at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School in north Charlotte Thursday, according to a release from the school.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department seized the weapon and has launched an investigation into the incident.

Principal Phillip Johnson told families the weapon never entered the school building and was confined to the vehicle. There were no injuries reported, and school officials stated there was no threat to students or staff during the recovery.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the school Thursday afternoon. Multiple CMPD officers were seen in the parking lot.

A witness told Channel 9 that a gun and drugs were found inside someone’s car. CMPD has yet to confirm if that’s true and if an arrest has been made.

North Carolina law prohibits any person from bringing any type of weapon onto a school campus.

School officials are encouraging students to report weapons or threats to a trusted adult. Reports can also be made anonymously through the Say Something app to help maintain campus security.

