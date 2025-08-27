Couple faces charges after bringing gun, knife to CMS campus

CHARLOTTE — Two parents were arrested for allegedly bringing weapons onto a campus affiliated with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The incidents occurred on Monday at Palisades High School.

According to court documents, a man was found with a pocket knife after going through security.

That man and his wife also had a second weapon in the car, which ended up being a gun.

The couple is now facing charges, according to police reports.

VIDEO: CMS unveils new safety protocol ahead of first day of school

CMS unveils new safety protocol ahead of first day of school

©2025 Cox Media Group