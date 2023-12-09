Hickory High School claims state championship for first time in almost 20 years

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Red Tornadoes returned from Chapel Hill with a state championship title Friday night.

Hickory High School football team faced Fayetteville’s Seventy-First High School in Chapel Hill to battle for the trophy.

The local high school beat Fayetteville 33-26 to become the 3A North Carolina State Champions.

Quarterback Brady Stober was named MVP after clinching a winning touchdown with an eight-yard run in the last minute of play.

The last time Hickory won the championship was in 1996.

