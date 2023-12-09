Hickory High School claims state championship for first time in almost 20 years

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Red Tornadoes returned from Chapel Hill with a state championship title Friday night.
Hickory High School football team faced Fayetteville’s Seventy-First High School in Chapel Hill to battle for the trophy.
The local high school beat Fayetteville 33-26 to become the 3A North Carolina State Champions.
Quarterback Brady Stober was named MVP after clinching a winning touchdown with an eight-yard run in the last minute of play.
The last time Hickory won the championship was in 1996.
(WATCH: From local high school football star to the NFL, Jalen Brooks returns to face the Panthers)
©2023 Cox Media Group