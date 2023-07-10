CHARLOTTE — Heavy, constant rain over the weekend has flooded a woman’s pool, covering her backyard in mud and silt.

Weekend weather floods inground pool, backyard at NoDa home

NoDa resident Cindy Hart contacted Channel 9 and sent in pictures of her home on East 35th Street, which featured a flooded backyard and a pool filled with brown water.

“I don’t think it’s good for the filter; it’s not good for the equipment,” Hart told Channel 9. “I put my robot in to try and clean it, but now I can’t find it to get it out.”

Over the last two days, rain in our area has caused enough flash flooding to briefly cover roads and submerge cars, especially in places like south Charlotte.

