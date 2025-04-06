Well-known restaurants, breweries extending local reach

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s center city scored a plethora of new dining and drinking spots in March.

Opening last month in South End were Blinders, which blends the essence of a cocktail lounge with the energy of a sports bar, and a Mediterranean-inspired, tapas-style restaurant named Mazi.

Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes is set to open uptown at Queen City Quarter — formerly known as the EpiCentre — in late April, while a 9,000-square-foot beer hall with four breweries is targeting a May opening in South End. A gourmet market and entertainment venue aims to open this winter in South End, and an ingredient-driven restaurant called Fare will be part of the massive Queensbridge Collective development under construction between uptown and South End.

Nearby, Dilworth is in line for a wine bar and retail shop this fall by the owners of Elizabeth restaurant Customshop.

In Cotswold, Sycamore Brewing is looking to open a large, second taproom and beer garden by summer 2026. And at SouthPark mall, the Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar opened in March, combining a coastal-inspired restaurant with a retail store across nearly 10,000 square feet.

Surrounding towns got in on the action, too.

A few well-known concepts expect to join Fort Mill’s culinary scene this year. That includes Phat Burrito in downtown; Dilworth Neighborhood Grille at Baxter Village; and Mac’s Speed Shop near Interstate 77′s Exit 85.

The Lake Norman area will also pick up some new restaurants.

