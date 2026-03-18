Wellness initiative expands health care access in Historic West End

CHARLOTTE — The CVS Health Foundation is investing more than $2 million to launch the Westside Wellness Collab, an initiative aimed at making everyday health resources easier to access, especially for families in the Historic West End.

The effort is a partnership with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation of Charlotte, among other community organizations, designed to connect people to health care, healthy food and support services all in one place.

Leaders say these types of programs are especially important in area where some neighborhoods have limited access to grocery stores and health care.

CVS Caremark’s President Ed Devaney says the investment will help fund mobile health clinics, food distribution and services to help people manage chronic conditions.

“We have identified the Historic West End as an opportunity to invest in heath zones,” Devaney said. “It’s all about health screenings, it’s all about nutritious food to bring the community and support together in a coordinated way.”

The goal is to meet people where they are, leaders said, and connect them to care and resources they need to live healthier lives.

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