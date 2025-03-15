Wesley Heights site targeted for retail development

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte developer Browder Brown is planning a retail development in Wesley Heights that could break ground later this year.

The firm filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on March 11 to rezone 1.5 acres at 2002 Thrift Road from mixed-use development, optional, conditional to neighborhood center. Matt Browder, owner and partner at Browder Brown, said the current zoning limits the property use to office.

Browder Brown, previously Browder Group, rebranded last July after longtime employee Brandon Brown was named partner, Browder said.

