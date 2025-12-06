West Charlotte parts ways with head football coach Sam Greiner

CHARLOTTE — Sam Greiner will not continue as the head football coach at West Charlotte High School, our partners at the Charlotte Observer are reporting.

Greiner just led the Lions to the 8A West regional championship game.

Greiner, who also teaches at the school, has been suspended with pay from his teaching duties pending the outcome of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools investigation, sources said.

The principal of West Charlotte High School informed families via email that the search for a new football coach is underway.

You can read the full statement below:

“I want to share with you that Coach Greiner will no longer serve as the head football coach at West Charlotte High School. We appreciate his service to our student-athletes and to the WCHS community over the years.

As we begin the search for our next head football coach, we remain committed to finding a leader who will uphold the values of West Charlotte High School and provide an exceptional experience for our student-athletes. We are dedicated to selecting a coach who will help our students thrive on and off the field.

Thank you for your continued support of West Charlotte High School. We wish you the very best this holiday season."

The Observer is reporting that Greiner was unable to comment on the situation.

Greiner had been the head coach of the West Charlotte Lions since 2020. In 2022, he faced suspension due to a CMS investigation involving recruiting violations and player treatment issues. He returned to his coaching duties nearly two weeks later.

Greiner is one of seven NCHSAA coaches to win state championships at two different schools.

