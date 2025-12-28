West Coast investor expands Charlotte-area footprint with $27.7M purchase in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — A real estate investment firm based in Kirkland, Washington, has made another acquisition in the Charlotte region.

Earlier this month, Weidner Apartment Homes bought Palmetto Place Apartments in Fort Mill for $27.7 million, according to York County real estate records. The 184-unit apartment complex is Weidner’s third community in the Charlotte region and first in South Carolina. Weidner’s footprint in the Charlotte market is now at over 1,000 multifamily units.

Palmetto Place is a garden-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units totaling 177,508 square feet of multifamily space. The complex, which was built in 1996, sits on a 12.6-acre site near S.C. Highway 160 and Gold Hill Road. Weidner bought the community from Palmetto Residences LLC for around $150,380 per unit.

Weidner broke into the local market in 2023after acquiring the 400-unit Retreat at McAlpine Creek Apartments in south Charlotte. The firm purchased the asset from Chicago-based Waterton for $81.5 million. That acquisition was part of Weidner’s initial push into the East Coast market.

