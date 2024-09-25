West Coast restaurant chain making Charlotte debut

CHARLOTTE — Sweetgreen is ready for its Charlotte — and North Carolina — debut.

The Los Angeles-based, fast-casual salad chain officially opens on Sept. 30 at One Independence Center in uptown. It’s located at 101 N. Tryon St., Suite 101.

Sweetgreen will operate a 2,479-square-foot restaurant there. It can accommodate up to 42 diners inside and 26 people on the restaurant’s patio.

The chain arrives in Charlotte with a focus on connecting more people to real food. It prioritizes sustainable ingredients and fresh produce.

