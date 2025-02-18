West Meck students protest poor conditions

CHARLOTTTE — Some students in west Charlotte walked out of class on Tuesday to protest what they call poor conditions inside their school.

The principal at West Mecklenburg High School called it a “peaceful walkout on campus.”

Students described roaches, mold, and water damage throughout the building, which could pose health risks.

They said they want these conditions addressed along with improvements to be made to the bathrooms.

The principal responded by saying in part that the staff respects the rights of students to advocate for causes that are important to them.

