Crews in final stages of extinguishing western NC wildfires

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Despite the much-needed rain falling across the North Carolina mountains, the wildfires rage on in Watauga and Wilkes counties.

The very dry conditions fed the fire, and the scorched earth tells the story.

The fire ate at the leaves and pine needles and spread quickly up the mountain. Trees further up the range are singed but still intact.

Channel 9′s Severe Weather Meteorologist Joe Puma spoke with the incident commander of the Elk Creek fire in Watauga County about the ongoing situation.

“In Watauga and Wilkes county, we have this is the Elk Creek fire that is 225 acres, we have the Triplett fire which is down the road, I think is about 120 acres,” said John Cook. “And a new fire last night, I’m not sure the name but it’s about thirty acres.”

The fires are in the “mop-up” stage when the crews are monitoring the fires to make sure they don’t reignite in a new location.

This stage will last for another day or two until they can officially say the fires are under control.

Crews from as far as California met in the mountains to assist local firefighting teams.

