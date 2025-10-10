Western Piedmont Community College receives grant to boost heavy equipment training program

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Western Piedmont Community College in Burke County has been awarded nearly $480,000 to expand its heavy equipment operations training program.

The Morganton Herald reported the funding is part of a larger $8.4 million grant package from the Golden LEAF Foundation, aimed at supporting long-term economic advancement across North Carolina.

The Golden LEAF Foundation’s recent funding initiative includes $2.7 million allocated to seven projects through the Open Grants Program, which supports workforce training and economic investment projects in several counties, including Burke.

Western Piedmont Community College plans to use the grant to acquire more industry equipment and increase student capacity and certification opportunities.

Golden LEAF also provided $1 million for a SITE Program project and $1 million for a project at East Carolina University.

Additionally, the foundation has committed $220,000 for Hurricane Helene relief and $502,411 for flood mitigation efforts.

The Golden LEAF Foundation was established in 1999 to manage a portion of North Carolina’s funds from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturers, focusing on increasing economic opportunities in rural and tobacco-dependent communities.

