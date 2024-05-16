Wet May sets rainfall record in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Has it seemed like there have been more rainy days lately?

According to Channel 9 Meteorologist Keith Monday, we have picked up over 6 inches of rain so far this month.

This month has been exceptionally wet with over 6" of rain already (many neighborhoods saw 3-5" just this week!) It's the wettest start to May on record in Charlotte and the first time we've received at least 6" of rain this early in May since 1975. That year ended with 12.5"! pic.twitter.com/yTepYJ6vdp — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) May 16, 2024

This is 5 inches above average for mid-May.

Many neighborhoods saw between 3 and 5 inches just this week alone.

This is even more impressive considering we had just a bit more than 1.5 inches last month.

According to Monday, the last time we had at least 6 inches of rain halfway through May was back in 1975.

So, this is the wettest start to May on record, and if the month ended today, we would finish with the 8th wettest May on record.

And there’s the potential for another 1 inch or more of rain through the weekend.

