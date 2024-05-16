Local

Wet May sets rainfall record in Charlotte

By Keith Monday, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — Has it seemed like there have been more rainy days lately?

According to Channel 9 Meteorologist Keith Monday, we have picked up over 6 inches of rain so far this month.

This is 5 inches above average for mid-May.

Many neighborhoods saw between 3 and 5 inches just this week alone.

This is even more impressive considering we had just a bit more than 1.5 inches last month.

According to Monday, the last time we had at least 6 inches of rain halfway through May was back in 1975.

So, this is the wettest start to May on record, and if the month ended today, we would finish with the 8th wettest May on record.

And there’s the potential for another 1 inch or more of rain through the weekend.

