WeWork decides future of its Charlotte locations

CHARLOTTE — WeWork Inc. will maintain its remaining Charlotte coworking office locations and nearly 90 others across the U.S.

The decision was filed May 17 in New Jersey bankruptcy court. It comes six months after the New York City-based coworking company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last November. This week, WeWork released its plan to assume 89 additional leases across the United States and Canada, including two in Charlotte — Regions 615 at 615 S. College St. in uptown and The RailYard at 1414 S. Tryon St. in South End.

The reorganization plan lists contract amendments for its location at Regions 615. That includes reduced square footage, terms and rent, among other changes.

